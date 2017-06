* Indian bond yields budged little after easing slightly in the morning as traders had accounted for further open market operations and waited for fresh triggers. * Monetary policy review due on Jan. 29 will be the key trigger as most traders expect the central bank to resume cutting rates after they were lowered in April. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was 1 basis point lower at 8.12 percent from its Monday's close, trading in an 8.1175-8.1244 percent range. Markets were shut for Christmas holiday on Tuesday. * The central bank's bond purchases also did not provide much comfort to the market as the bank preferred to buy mostly less-liquid bonds in large amounts from investors than liquid bonds from traders. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)