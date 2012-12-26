* Indian overnight cash rates remain firm ahead of reserves reporting on Friday as cash tightness continues to persist in the banking system. * The interbank one-day call rate was at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Monday's close of 8.05/8.15 percent. Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas holidays. * Repo bids hovered above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the eight session. * Post trading hours on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 80 billion rupees via OMOs on Friday. * Corporates paid 782.3 billion rupees in the first 20 days of this month, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, the government said in a release. * Total volume in the call money market at 124.53 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.14 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 301.04 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)