* Indian overnight cash rates remain firm ahead of
reserves reporting on Friday as cash tightness continues to
persist in the banking system.
* The interbank one-day call rate was at 8.10/8.15 percent
versus Monday's close of 8.05/8.15 percent. Financial markets
were closed on Tuesday for Christmas holidays.
* Repo bids hovered above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the
eight session.
* Post trading hours on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said
it would buy up to 80 billion rupees via OMOs on Friday.
* Corporates paid 782.3 billion rupees in the first 20 days of
this month, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, the government
said in a release.
* Total volume in the call money market at 124.53 billion rupees
at a weighted average rate of 8.14 percent, while that in the
CBLO market stands at 301.04 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.98 percent.
