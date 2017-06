* India's overnight indexed swap rates marginally down in thin volumes in a holiday-shortened week with no major trigger. * The short-term 1-year and 5-year OIS rates down 1 basis point each at 7.62 percent and 7.16 percent, respectively. * The market was closed on Tuesday for Christmas. * Dealers say the market has factored in an interest rate cut in January, and the 1-year rate could jump to 7.75-7.77 percent levels if there is no easing. * The market will move on news on inflation, which will influence the timing and quantity of rate cuts, traders say. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)