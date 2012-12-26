Dec 26Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GLORIOUS KAURI STSPS Gypsum 25/12 ---- ---- nil TOCOM nil 37,249
2) THANH THUY STAMJ Copra 22/12 ---- ---- nil 2,030 nil 2,770
3) GEM OF DAHEJ ATIC S.Acid 22/12 ---- ---- 9,411 nil nil COMP
4) OCEAN VENUS STRAS T.Coal 24/12 ---- ---- nil 5,781 nil 51,921
5) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal 23/12 ---- ---- nil 39,309 nil 10,360
6) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 24/12 ---- ---- nil 5,900 nil 1,300
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone Agg 5,000 nil nil 13/12 ---
2) MV INLACO BRAVE SVHRC Gen. Cargo 9,500 nil nil 23/12 ---
3) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 24/12 ---
4) MV GLORIOUS SVHRC Logs nil 28,535 nil 24/12 ---
5) MV MAIDEN VOYAGE SVTSS I.Coal nil 55,005 nil 25/12 ---
6) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 25/12 ---
7) MV HOA NAM SVVLR Oil Cake nil 6,500 nil 26/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV BONTHI II SVHRC Gen Cargo 3,700 nil nil 26/12
2) MV MIMI SELMER SVVLR Cu.Concen nil 10,879 nil 26/12
3) MV TPC AUCKLAND SVHRC Logs nil 13,515 nil 26/12
4) MT UBT OCEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,501 nil 26/12
5) MV CH DORIS SVPSL Cu.Concen nil 28,796 nil 27/12
6) MV JAL VAHINI SVHRC Logs nil 7,150 nil 27/12
7) MV IOANNIS THEO SVSRL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/12
8) MV IKAN SAGAI SVPSL Gypsum nil 30,250 nil 29/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.