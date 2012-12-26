Dec 26Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GLORIOUS KAURI STSPS Gypsum 25/12 ---- ---- nil TOCOM nil 37,249 2) THANH THUY STAMJ Copra 22/12 ---- ---- nil 2,030 nil 2,770 3) GEM OF DAHEJ ATIC S.Acid 22/12 ---- ---- 9,411 nil nil COMP 4) OCEAN VENUS STRAS T.Coal 24/12 ---- ---- nil 5,781 nil 51,921 5) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal 23/12 ---- ---- nil 39,309 nil 10,360 6) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 24/12 ---- ---- nil 5,900 nil 1,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone Agg 5,000 nil nil 13/12 --- 2) MV INLACO BRAVE SVHRC Gen. Cargo 9,500 nil nil 23/12 --- 3) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 24/12 --- 4) MV GLORIOUS SVHRC Logs nil 28,535 nil 24/12 --- 5) MV MAIDEN VOYAGE SVTSS I.Coal nil 55,005 nil 25/12 --- 6) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 25/12 --- 7) MV HOA NAM SVVLR Oil Cake nil 6,500 nil 26/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV BONTHI II SVHRC Gen Cargo 3,700 nil nil 26/12 2) MV MIMI SELMER SVVLR Cu.Concen nil 10,879 nil 26/12 3) MV TPC AUCKLAND SVHRC Logs nil 13,515 nil 26/12 4) MT UBT OCEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,501 nil 26/12 5) MV CH DORIS SVPSL Cu.Concen nil 28,796 nil 27/12 6) MV JAL VAHINI SVHRC Logs nil 7,150 nil 27/12 7) MV IOANNIS THEO SVSRL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/12 8) MV IKAN SAGAI SVPSL Gypsum nil 30,250 nil 29/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.