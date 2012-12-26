* The BSE index up 1.03 percent and the NSE index is up 0.96 percent, ahead of derivatives expiry. * Bank shares leading the gains on hopes of easing liquidity as the Reserve Bank of India continues with cash injection measures and on expectations of a rate cut in January. * ICICI Bank shares gain 2.32 percent, while State Bank of India rises 1.6 percent. * Bharat Heavy Electricals shares gain 1.5 percent, Larsen & Toubro up 2.2 percent after the government extended interest rate subsidy for some exporters. * Reliance Industries shares up 1.2 percent on reports that a panel appointed by the government to look into oil and gas exploration contracts had recommended a pricing formula that could sharply raise the prices of natural gas. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)