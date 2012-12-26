* Yields of short-term papers are expected to cool off in a week
after the quarter-end rush for deposits eases and government
starts spending its massive cash balance with the central bank.
* The three-month certificate of deposit was at
8.50 percent and three-month commercial paper at
9.08 percent, each having risen by 10-15 basis points in the
last two weeks since advance tax outflows.
* The 3-month CD and CP rates are expected to ease to 8.30
percnet and 8.80 percent early next month.
* Traders estimate government cash balance at about 1 trillion
rupees ($18.2 billion) as a result of delay in spending the
advance tax money, which has accentuated the cash deficit.
* Liquidity deficit in the banking system is around 1.5 trillion
rupees, much above the central bank's comfort zone.
* Government spending at the start of a new year, inflows from
special deposit schemes should bring down the liquidity deficit
to around 800 billion rupees after a week, dealers said.
(suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/;
suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)