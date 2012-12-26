* Yields of short-term papers are expected to cool off in a week after the quarter-end rush for deposits eases and government starts spending its massive cash balance with the central bank. * The three-month certificate of deposit was at 8.50 percent and three-month commercial paper at 9.08 percent, each having risen by 10-15 basis points in the last two weeks since advance tax outflows. * The 3-month CD and CP rates are expected to ease to 8.30 percnet and 8.80 percent early next month. * Traders estimate government cash balance at about 1 trillion rupees ($18.2 billion) as a result of delay in spending the advance tax money, which has accentuated the cash deficit. * Liquidity deficit in the banking system is around 1.5 trillion rupees, much above the central bank's comfort zone. * Government spending at the start of a new year, inflows from special deposit schemes should bring down the liquidity deficit to around 800 billion rupees after a week, dealers said. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)