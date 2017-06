* Yes Bank says enablers for a bond rally in Jan-March quarter have started shaping up as recent moderation in inflation has created space for incremental monetary easing. * Targets 10-year yield at 7.75 pct by March-end, versus current 8.12 pct. * Bank expects repo cuts of 50 bps and 500 billion rupees of OMOs to ease liquidity in March quarter. * Fiscal slippage likely to be limited with FY deficit likely 5.6 pct of GDP versus 5.3 pct forecast. * Government is likely to use its cash surplus and explore t-bills route for funding fiscal slippages. *INR stability, relaxation of FII debt limits and tax incentives could provide support to bonds, says note. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)