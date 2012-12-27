* USD/INR is likely to open with marginal downside
bias, around 54.78/80 with inflows dictating pace of the fall,
dealer says. The pair closed at 54.8350/8450 on Wednesday.
* Dealers say strong capital inflows continue to support the
rupee with inflows into stocks having topped $24 billion so far
in 2012.
* Senior dealer with private bank expects the rupee to trade in
54.60-54.85 range for the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is
0.07 percent lower, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index
is up 0.26 percent.
* Asian currencies mixed with Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah
weaker. For a snapshot, see.
* The Dollar Index trading at 79.593, down 0.03 percent.
* Yen hit a two-year low against the dollar on Thursday,
reflecting expectations that the new government of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will push to weaken Japan's currency and
implement aggressive stimulus.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)