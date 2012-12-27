* USD/INR is likely to open with marginal downside bias, around 54.78/80 with inflows dictating pace of the fall, dealer says. The pair closed at 54.8350/8450 on Wednesday. * Dealers say strong capital inflows continue to support the rupee with inflows into stocks having topped $24 billion so far in 2012. * Senior dealer with private bank expects the rupee to trade in 54.60-54.85 range for the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is 0.07 percent lower, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.26 percent. * Asian currencies mixed with Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah weaker. For a snapshot, see. * The Dollar Index trading at 79.593, down 0.03 percent. * Yen hit a two-year low against the dollar on Thursday, reflecting expectations that the new government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will push to weaken Japan's currency and implement aggressive stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)