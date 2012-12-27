* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.07 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 0.28 percent. * Asian shares were capped on Thursday on investor edginess about the chances of U.S. lawmakers striking a deal to avoid a fiscal crunch by Dec. 31. * Foreign investors bought 7.44 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 3 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index rose 0.84 percent, posting their biggest gain in December. * Volatility is expected on Thursday as it is the last day for expiry of derivatives for 2012. Traders say market positiveness is maintained and roll over to the January series has been good so far. * PC Jeweller will make debut on Thursday, after raising 6.09 billion rupees at 135 rupees a share. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)