* USD/INR extends losses for a third session, pair at 54.75/77 versus 54.8350/8450 close on Wednesday. * Dealers say strong capital inflows continue to support the rupee with inflows into stocks having topped $24 billion so far in 2012, with over $4 billion in December alone. * Month-end oil related dollar demand may offer some support to pair, dealers say. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is 0.14 percent lower, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.29 percent. * Pair has immediate support at 54.65, which offered good resistance on way up, followed by stronger support at 54.50. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)