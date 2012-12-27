* The BSE index and the NSE index flat on derivatives expiry day. Traders will roll over their monthly derivatives position for the last time in 2012 to next month January 2013 series. * The scheduled meeting of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with top government officials on the next five-year plan will set the outlook for various sectors that need focus from the government, traders said. * Auto shares that gained: Tata Motors shares rose 1.9 percent while Maruti Suzuki shares gained 1.28 percent. * Metal shares also gained on value buying: Tata Steel gains 1.3 percent, while Hindalco rose 1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)