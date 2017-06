* USD/INR now higher in thin trade as local stocks give up gains, some buying on INR futures settlement, says dealer. Pair at 54.88/89, off 54.72 lows, versus 54.8350/8450 close on Wednesday. * Local stocks give up early gains, now trading flat. * Pair has short term resistance at 55.05-55.10, with 55.25 to provide extremely good resistance on further rallies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)