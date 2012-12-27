* The Indian rupee is down 3 percent for the year as of
Dec. 26, and is set to end the year with losses.
* The rupee is on course to become Asia's third worst performing
currency this year: only the Japanese yen and the
Indonesian rupiah have posted bigger losses, according
to the currencies tracked by Reuters.
* The rupee has had a volatile 2012, slumping to a record low of
57.32/dollar in late June, on concerns about India's current
account and fiscal deficits.
* Although the currency has recovered since mid-September when
the government pushed ambitious reforms in retail and aviation,
the performance contrasts sharply with the 25 percent gain in
the Sensex this year.
* The rupee is down even after the country attracted $24 billion
in foreign inflows into stocks, the second highest in the past
five years.
* For graphic see: link.reuters.com/ten84t
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)