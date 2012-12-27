* The Indian rupee is down 3 percent for the year as of Dec. 26, and is set to end the year with losses. * The rupee is on course to become Asia's third worst performing currency this year: only the Japanese yen and the Indonesian rupiah have posted bigger losses, according to the currencies tracked by Reuters. * The rupee has had a volatile 2012, slumping to a record low of 57.32/dollar in late June, on concerns about India's current account and fiscal deficits. * Although the currency has recovered since mid-September when the government pushed ambitious reforms in retail and aviation, the performance contrasts sharply with the 25 percent gain in the Sensex this year. * The rupee is down even after the country attracted $24 billion in foreign inflows into stocks, the second highest in the past five years. * For graphic see: link.reuters.com/ten84t (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)