* India's overnight indexed swap rates barely moved on Thursday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines as a resolution to the U.S. "fiscal cliff" is still being worked on. * The short-term 1-year was down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent and the 5-year OIS was down 2 basis points at 7.14 percent. * "The swaps are not getting much of global cues. The fiscal-cliff uncertainty is there. So nothing much is happening," said a trader with a foreign bank. * Efforts to prevent the U.S. economy from going over a "fiscal cliff" stirred back to life on Wednesday with less than a week to go before potentially disastrous tax hikes and spending cuts kick in at the New Year. * However, expectations of an interest rate cut in January prompted some receiving in the swap rates, dealers said. * The Reserve Bank of India, which has refused to lower its key repo rate since April due to the sticky inflation, said monetary easing was likely in the March quarter. * The market is widely expecting at least a 25 bps cut in the repo rate in the third quarter review of the monetary policy in January. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)