* India's overnight indexed swap rates barely moved on Thursday
as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines as a resolution
to the U.S. "fiscal cliff" is still being worked on.
* The short-term 1-year was down 1 basis point at
7.62 percent and the 5-year OIS was down 2 basis points at 7.14
percent.
* "The swaps are not getting much of global cues. The
fiscal-cliff uncertainty is there. So nothing much is
happening," said a trader with a foreign bank.
* Efforts to prevent the U.S. economy from going over a "fiscal
cliff" stirred back to life on Wednesday with less than a week
to go before potentially disastrous tax hikes and spending cuts
kick in at the New Year.
* However, expectations of an interest rate cut in January
prompted some receiving in the swap rates, dealers said.
* The Reserve Bank of India, which has refused to lower its key
repo rate since April due to the sticky inflation, said monetary
easing was likely in the March quarter.
* The market is widely expecting at least a 25 bps cut in the
repo rate in the third quarter review of the monetary policy in
January.
