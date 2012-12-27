* India's benchmark bond yield was little moved after touching a five-month low with year-end buying from investors supporting prices. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.11 percent, after moving in an 8.0937-8.1121 percent band. The bond touched 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26. * Also, fears of a large additional borrowing amount waned as 2012 comes to a close. * Despite several assurances from Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, the market had feared an announcement of a large amount of additional borrowing by the end of December to attain a 5.3 percent fiscal deficit target amid slowdown in revenues. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t ; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)