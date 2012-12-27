Dec 28 Japan's idled nuclear reactors will
gradually be restarted under the newly-elected Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe as the units receive the all-clear from the country's
Nuclear Regulation Authority, the Nikkei reported.
Abe, in his instructions to cabinet members, outlined his
policy of allowing nuclear reactors to resume operations while
giving priority to the regulator's safety assessment, the
Japanese daily reported.
All but two of Japan's 50 reactors remain switched off after
the Fukushima plant suffered meltdown and explosions, following
an earthquake-triggered tsunami in 2011.
The new government will also review its predecessor's policy
of phasing out nuclear power by 2040, trade and industry
minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference on
Thursday, the Nikkei said.
Shinzo Abe who took over as Japan's premier on Wednesday,
had derided the 'zero nuclear' goal of the ousted Democratic
Party of Japan as unrealistic.