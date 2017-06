* USD/INR is likely to open lower as most Asian peers trading with gains. The pair closed at 54.93/94 on Thursday. * Dealers expect some dollar inflows from designated exporter accounts in the last two trading sessions. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is 0.05 percent higher, while the MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.41 percent. * Most Asian currencies including peso, won trading stronger. For a snapshot, see. * The Dollar Index trading at 79.667, up 0.05 percent. * Yen continued its fall hitting its lowest in more than two years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)