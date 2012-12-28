BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange unchanged. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan gains 0.43 percent. * Bharti Infratel Ltd debuts after raising about $760 million in India's biggest IPO in two years. Traders expect shares to come under pressure due to concerns about the outlook for mobile tower operators. * Foreign investors sold 1.33 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought 1.33 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index fell 0.48 percent. * Traders expect market to trade in a narrow range, with select oil marketing companies shares to be traced on talks of hike in diesel prices.
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.