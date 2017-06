* USD/INR off lows after opening at 54.87, now at 54.92/94 versus close at 54.93/94 on Thursday. * Foreign bank dealer says year-end market will continue to be driven by flows, and not trade on fundamentals. * Dealers to closely watch "fiscal cliff" drama with President Obama slated to meet Republican and Democrat Congressional leaders later today. * Most Asian currencies including peso, won trading stronger. For a snapshot, see. * The pair has short term resistance at 55.05-55.10, with 55.25 to provide extremely good resistance on further rallies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)