* The BSE index gains 0.4 percent while the NSE index is up 0.5 percent. * Oil companies were leading the gains after the Economic Times reported petroleum ministry has proposed a gradual rise in diesel prices, by 1 rupee a litre every month over a 10-month period. * Fuel subsidies in India are borne by the government, marketing and refining companies, as well as explorers. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gains 3.2 percent, Indian Oil Corp Ltd rises 2.6 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is up 4.4 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp shares are up 2.3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)