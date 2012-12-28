* Tata Motors Ltd is the best performer among the BSE's top 30 stocks in 2012, helped by hopes for a turnaround in the performance of luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover. * Infosys Ltd earns the worst performer status among blue chips, given the persistent concerns about global demand for software services. * Indian lenders were the top performers among sectors, with the banking sub-index up nearly 57 percent. Real estate and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) were the next best sectoral performers. * The RBI has held interest rates steady after a 50 basis points rate cut in April, but eased the cash reserve ratio by 175 basis points in 2012, helping banks improve margins. * The central bank is also expected to cut the repo rate more aggressively next year. * For graphic, see link.reuters.com/gar84t * For previous 2012 reviews, see