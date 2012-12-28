* Tata Motors Ltd is the best performer among the
BSE's top 30 stocks in 2012, helped by hopes for a
turnaround in the performance of luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover.
* Infosys Ltd earns the worst performer status among
blue chips, given the persistent concerns about global demand
for software services.
* Indian lenders were the top performers among sectors, with the
banking sub-index up nearly 57 percent. Real estate
and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) were the next best
sectoral performers.
* The RBI has held interest rates steady after a 50 basis points
rate cut in April, but eased the cash reserve ratio by 175 basis
points in 2012, helping banks improve margins.
* The central bank is also expected to cut the repo rate more
aggressively next year.
* For graphic, see link.reuters.com/gar84t
* For previous 2012 reviews, see