* India's overnight indexed swap rates edged down on Friday on expectations of strong demand for government securities at an auction. * The short-term 1-year and the 5-year rates were both down 2 basis points at 7.61 percent and 7.13 percent, respectively. * "There is an expectation of the bond auction sailing through, which is pushing the rates lower," said a trader with a foreign bank. * India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 pct 2020 bonds and a new 30-year bond. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)