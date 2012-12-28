* Bank shares were trading lower on profit-taking. The banking sub-index has gained nearly 57 percent this year as of Thursday's close . * Profit-taking was seen tied to the squaring of books at the end of the year. * ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were down 0.16 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. * State Bank of India falls 0.5 percent. Shares of SBI have gained 45.5 percent this year. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)