BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Bank shares were trading lower on profit-taking. The banking sub-index has gained nearly 57 percent this year as of Thursday's close . * Profit-taking was seen tied to the squaring of books at the end of the year. * ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were down 0.16 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. * State Bank of India falls 0.5 percent. Shares of SBI have gained 45.5 percent this year. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.