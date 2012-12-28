* India will release current account data for July-September on
Monday amid expectations it will show a record high deficit,
sending the balance of payments into negative territory.
* Global risk factors will also be key for Indian debt and FX
markets as U.S. lawmakers continue negotiations over the "fiscal
cliff": failure to clinch a deal may send the dollar
sharply higher.
* However, hopes for interest rate cuts in January will gather
steam in the new year.
* RBI will also issue its T-bills issuance calendar for the
Jan-March quarter, which will be watched closely to see whether
RBI funds its extra borrowing with shorter-term paper.
* Indian markets will remain open on Jan. 1.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH:
Monday: July-Sept current account deficit, BOP
Nov. infrastructure data, fiscal deficit
Wednesday: Dec. manufacturing PMI
Friday: Dec. services PMI,
Weekly forex reserves, bank loans