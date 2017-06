* Indian overnight cash rates hover above repo rate on reserves reporting day as banks tend to hold on to cash at the end of a quarter. * The interbank one-day call rate is at 8.15/8.20 percent, versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. * Repo bids at 798.50 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction. Borrowing has stayed above the 1 trillion rupee mark for nine consecutive sessions. * Total volume in the call money market is at 176.93 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.16 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 240.87 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.80 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)