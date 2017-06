* USD/INR is still trading with losses amid thin volumes. The pair is at 54.84/86 versus 54.93/94 at Thursday close. It traded in a 54.765-54.975 band. * Positive local stocks are supporting INR, up 0.5 percent. However, oil bids are keeping losses in check. * Dealers to closely watch "fiscal cliff" drama with President Barack Obama slated to meet Republican and Democrat Congressional leaders later on Friday. * India's July-Sept current account deficit will be watched on Monday, with the gap likely to hit a record high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)