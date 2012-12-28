(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text) * India will release current account data for July-September on Monday amid expectations it will show a record high deficit, sending the balance of payments into negative territory. * Global risk factors will also be key for Indian debt and FX markets as U.S. lawmakers continue negotiations over the "fiscal cliff": failure to clinch a deal may send the dollar sharply higher. * However, hopes for interest rate cuts in January will gather steam in the new year. * RBI will also issue its T-bills issuance calendar for the Jan-March quarter, which will be watched closely to see whether RBI funds its extra borrowing with shorter-term paper. * Indian markets will remain open on Jan. 1. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Monday: July-Sept current account deficit, BOP Nov. infrastructure data, fiscal deficit Wednesday: Dec. manufacturing PMI Friday: Dec. services PMI, Weekly forex reserves, bank loans