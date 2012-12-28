Hong Kong (RLPC)

December 28, 2012 - basis point - India syndicated loan volume fell to US$69.5 billion in 2012, down 13 percent from 2011's US$80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Offshore volume slipped to US$17 billion from 2011's US$24 billion, while domestic currency volume came in at US$52 billion-equivalent compared to the previous year's US$55.7 billion.

Borrowing decreased significantly in a tough macro environment, with Indian GDP growth expected to fall to about 6 percent for the year ending March 2013, the weakest in a decade.

"Requirements for offshore funds have been lower (in 2012), with low capital expenditure requirements and a dip in M&A activity from Indian companies," said Manmohan Singh, Mumbai-based managing director and head of debt capital markets, India and Indonesia, at RBS.

M&A and project financings led the decline in volume. No jumbo acquisition loans -- previously an offshore volume booster -- came to fruition during the year.

Early in 2012, Tata Communications secured commitments from ANZ, DBS Bank, ING Bank and State Bank of India for a loan to back a bid for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide. However, the deal did not materialize as the Indian telco decided not to bid.

By contrast, M&A loans in 2010 and 2011 totaled US$9 billion and US$7 billion, respectively.

Higher funding costs contributed to a jump in loan pricing. For example, Indian Oil Corp's US$300 million, five-year loan sealed in September paid a top-level all-in of 235bp in syndication, almost 100bp higher than the 140bp on a loan sealed in March 2011.

Dealflow from loans to Indian financial institutions fell -- from close to 20 in 2011 to only about six in 2012, most of them clubbed. A number of FIs opted instead for the bond route.

"The pricing sought for bank loans cannot be supported with banks' funding costs," said an FI-focused loans banker. Indian FIs had been tapping cheaper money in the bond markets, the banker said.

Borrowings by public sector undertakings were a market bright spot, with shorter tenors hitting the mark.

Early in the year, Power Finance Corp obtained Reserve Bank of India approval for a three-year loan. Such approval is required in India for external commercial borrowings of more than US$20 million with average maturity of three to five years.

PFC had initially sent out a request for proposals for a 5.5-year loan, which it revised after market feedback. The three-year tenor was well received, with an increased US$250 million loan attracting 17 banks.

Rural Electrification Corp soon followed suit, sealing a US$250 million, three-year RBI-approved loan in November.

Both PFC and REC already have further three-year deals in the works. And Reliance Industries garnered strong support -- a total of 28 banks including 16 leads -- for its US$1.5 billion refinancing in September.

India's credit rating, currently at the lowest investment grade, was put on negative outlook by Standard & Poor's in April and Fitch in June. However, Moody's outlook for the country, reaffirmed in November, is stable.

"The worst is more or less over. Things are looking positive and it is now a matter of how quickly things improve," said a loans banker at an Indian bank.

Singh, at RBS, was also optimistic. "Things are looking up, with suitable reforms being pushed by the Indian government. I'm positive there will be more activity from companies expanding their capacity in India and looking overseas." Maggie Chen Phone: (852) 2912 6613

