* India's current account data for July-September due on Monday is emerging as the biggest domestic factor amid concerns it will show a record high deficit, leading to a negative balance of payments. * Traders are also eyeing any official announcement on a hike in diesel prices, after local media reported plans to gradually raise fuel prices. * Developments over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" also loom large, with failure to clinch a deal seen hurting global equities. * Among individual stocks, investors also continue to wait for a decision from Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, which has been in talks to buy a partial stake of either Jet Airways or Kingfisher Airlines. Monday: July-Sept current account deficit, BOP Nov. infrastructure data, fiscal deficit Wednesday: Dec. manufacturing PMI Friday: Dec. services PMI (manoj.dharr@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)