By Steve Stecklow
Dec 30 A major Iranian partner of Huawei
Technologies offered to sell at least 1.3 million euros worth of
embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to Iran’s largest
mobile-phone operator in late 2010, documents show.
China’s Huawei, the world’s second largest
telecommunications equipment maker, says neither it nor its
partner, a private company registered in Hong Kong, ultimately
provided the HP products to the telecom, Mobile
Telecommunication Co of Iran, known as MCI. Nevertheless, the
incident provides new evidence of how Chinese companies have
been willing to help Iran evade trade sanctions.
The proposed deal also raises new questions about
Shenzhen-based Huawei, which recently was criticized by the U.S.
House Intelligence Committee for failing to “provide evidence to
support its claims that it complies with all international
sanctions or U.S. export laws.”
At least 13 pages of the proposal to MCI, which involved
expanding its subscriber billing system, were marked “Huawei
confidential” and carried the company’s logo, according to
documents seen by Reuters. In a statement to Reuters, Huawei
called it a “bidding document” and said one of its “major local
partners,” Skycom Tech Co Ltd, had submitted it to MCI.
The statement went on to say, “Huawei’s business in Iran is
in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
including those of the U.N., U.S. and E.U. This commitment has
been carried out and followed strictly by our company. Further,
we also require our partners to follow the same commitment and
strictly abide by the relevant laws and regulations.”
In October, Reuters reported that another Iranian partner of
Huawei last year tried to sell embargoed American antenna
equipment to Iran’s second largest mobile operator, MTN
Irancell, in a deal the buyer ultimately rejected. The U.S.
antenna manufacturer, CommScope Inc, has an agreement with
Huawei in which the Chinese firm can use its products in Huawei
systems, according to a CommScope spokesman. He added that his
company strives to comply fully with all U.S. laws and
sanctions.
Huawei has a similar partnership with HP. In a statement,
the Palo Alto, Calif., company said, “HP has an extensive
control system in place to ensure our partners and resellers
comply with all legal and regulatory requirements involving
system security, global trade and customer privacy and the
company's relationship with Huawei is no different.”
The statement added, “HP's distribution contract terms
prohibit the sale of HP products into Iran and require
compliance with U.S. and other applicable export laws.”
Washington has banned the export of computer equipment to
Iran for years. The sanctions are designed to deter Iran from
developing nuclear weapons; Iran says its nuclear program is
aimed purely at producing domestic energy.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
How foreign firms tried to sell spy gear to Iran (PDF) link.reuters.com/xus44t
How a telecom giant got round sanctions on Iran (PDF) here
How an African telecom allegedly bribed its way into Iran (PDF)
here
Iranian cell-phone carrier obtained banned U.S. tech here
China's ZTE planned U.S. computer sale to Iran here
U.S. probes China's ZTE over tech sales to Iran here
Exclusive: Huawei partner offered U.S. tech to Iran here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CLOSE LINKS
Huawei and its Iranian partner, Skycom, appear to have very
close ties.
An Iranian job recruitment site called Irantalent.com
describes Skycom as “a leading telecom solution provider” and
goes on to list details that are identical to the way Huawei
describes itself on its U.S. website: employee-owned, selling
“solutions” used by "45 of the world's top 50 telecom operators"
and serving "one-third of the world's population."
On LinkedIn.com, several telecom workers list having worked
at "Huawei-skycom" on their resumes. A former Skycom employee
said the two companies shared the same headquarters in China.
And an Iranian telecom manager who has visited Skycom’s office
in Tehran said, “Everybody carries Huawei badges.”
A Hong Kong accountant whose firm is listed in Skycom
registration records as its corporate secretary said Friday he
would check with the company to see if anyone would answer
questions. Reuters did not hear back.
The proposal to MCI, dated October 2010, would have
doubled the capacity of MCI’s billing system for prepaid
customers. The proposal noted that MCI was “growing fast” and
that its current system, provided by Huawei, had “exceeded the
system capacity” to handle 20 million prepaid subscribers.
“In order to keep serving (MCI) with high quality, we
provide this expansion proposal to support 40M subscribers,” the
proposal states on a page marked “HUAWEI Confidential.”
The proposal makes clear that HP computer servers were an
integral part of the “Hardware Installation Design” of the
expansion project. Tables listing equipment for MCI facilities
at a new site in Tehran and in the city of Shiraz repeatedly
reference HP servers under the heading, “Minicomputer Model.”
The documents seen by Reuters also include a portion of an
equipment price list that carries Huawei’s logo and are stamped
“SKYCOM IRAN OFFICE.” The pages list prices for HP servers, disk
arrays and switches, including those that already are “existing”
and others that need to be added. The total proposed project
price came to 19.9 million euros, including a “one time special
discount.”
The proposed new HP equipment, which totaled 1.3 million
euros, included one server, 20 disk arrays, 22 switches and
software. The existing HP equipment included 22 servers, 8 disk
arrays and 13 switches, with accompanying prices.
Asked who had provided the existing HP equipment to MCI, Vic
Guyang, a Huawei spokesman, said it wasn’t Huawei. “We would
like to add that the existing hardware equipment belongs to the
customer. Huawei does not have information on, or the authority
to check the source of the customer’s equipment.”
Officials with MCI did not respond to requests for comment.
In a series of stories this year, Reuters has documented how
China has become a backdoor for Iran to obtain embargoed U.S.
computer equipment. In March and April, Reuters reported that
China's ZTE Corp, a Huawei competitor, had sold or agreed to
sell millions of dollars worth of U.S. computer gear, including
HP equipment, to Telecommunication Co of Iran, the country's
largest telecommunications firm, and a unit of the consortium
that controls TCI.
The articles sparked investigations by the U.S. Commerce
Department, the Justice Department and some of the U.S. tech
companies. ZTE says it is cooperating with the federal probes.
TCI is the parent company of MCI.
(Additional reporting by Grace Li and Chyen Yee Lee in Hong
Kong and Marcus George in Dubai; Edited by Simon Robinson)
((steve.stecklow@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:
steve.stecklow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: IRAN HUAWEI/HP
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.