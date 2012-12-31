* Fund managers raise equity weightings
* Cut debt weightings, add cash
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 Chinese fund managers raised
their recommended equity weightings in December to a seven-month
high with a strong preference toward financial stocks as an
improved economic outlook and market performance boosted risk
appetite, the latest Reuters fund poll showed.
The average recommended stock weighting over the next three
months jumped to 81.9 percent from 76.6 percent a month earlier,
according to the monthly poll of eight China-based fund managers
conducted last week.
Meanwhile, the fund managers slashed suggested allocations
for bonds to 5.8 percent from last month's 11.8 percent, and
raised recommended cash holdings to 12.4 percent from 11.6
percent.
"Investors are getting more optimistic toward government
economic policies and the market mood has been improving," said
one of the fund managers, who declined to be identified.
Expectations have been rising that China's new leadership
would unveil policies next year to stabilise the country's
slowing economy, despite concerns that economic restructuring
would face numerous obstacles.
"There have been strong expectations of economic reforms,
but meanwhile, there would be a lot of hurdles along the way,"
said a fund manager.
Reflecting such caution, the fund managers polled on average
expect the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC to trade at 2,275
points over the next three months, slightly above current
levels.
China's stock market has staged a robust rebound in
December, jumping around 14 percent during the month, and major
indexes look set for their first annual gain in three years.
[.HK]
On sector allocation, fund managers boosted their suggested
weightings in financial stocks to 20.1 percent from 16.8 percent
last month, as investors sought bargains from battered banking
stocks.
The fund mangers also raised suggested weightings for
machinery stocks to 20.1 percent from 16.8 percent, betting the
sector would benefit from China's stepped-up urbanisation
efforts.
