* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is flat. * U.S. lawmakers pushed the country to the edge of the "fiscal cliff" on Sunday as they struggled to reach a last-minute deal. * The pace of activity in China's vast manufacturing sector hit its fastest rate in December since May 2011, the HSBC survey of private factory managers showed. * Traders await India's current account data for July-September due later in the day amid concerns it will show a record high deficit, leading to a negative balance of payments.