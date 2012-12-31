* Indian federal bond yields likely to open with downside bias as extra t-bill issuance in Jan-March quarter reduces chances of more borrowing via bonds, says dealer. * "The government is borrowing around 160 billion rupees net extra via t-bills in the March quarter. So that reduces chances of any big borrowing via bonds," adds dealer. * However, given the range-bound market, positive price action likely to be limited to 5-7 paise on t-bill news, he adds. * The government will sell 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.5 billion) of treasury bills between January and March. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.11 percent on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.t; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)