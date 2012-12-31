* USD/INR likely biased higher as U.S. fiscal impasse continues, month-end oil demand may weigh. The pair may open around 54.80 levels versus last close at 54.7550/7650. * Efforts to prevent the U.S. economy from tumbling over the fiscal cliff stalled on Sunday as Democrats and Republicans remained at loggerheads over a deal that would prevent taxes for all Americans from rising on New Year's Day. * Trading expected to be thin on last day of 2012 as financial markets across Asia and western Europe are either closed or closing early on Monday. * India's Sept-quarter current account deficit, due at 1130GMT, will be watched, though unlikely to impact trading as data due at close of market hours. * USD/INR up 1 percent for December, on course for 3rd month of gains. Pair also up over 3 percent in a year, a second successive year of gains. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)