* Indian federal bond yields lower on quarter-end buying, higher t-bill issuance for March quarter. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 8.09 percent, down 2 basis points (bps) from Friday close. * Dealers say government to borrow around 160 billion rupees net in the Jan-March quarter, which reduces chances of more borrowing via bonds, says dealer. * The government will sell 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.5 billion) of treasury bills between January and March. * "It's really not in the interest of a long market to sell and hurt its own cause," says another dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.t; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)