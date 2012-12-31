* USD/INR edges up marginally to 54.78/79 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil refiners. * Traders expect the session to be dull as most markets across Asia and western Europe are closed or will be closing early on the last day of 2012. * The pair is expected to hold in a 54.55 to 54.90 range during the day. * Efforts to resolve the U.S. "fiscal cliff" will be closely watched after steps to prevent the U.S. economy from tumbling into a possible recession stalled on Sunday. * India's Sept-quarter current account deficit, due at 1130GMT, will be watched, though unlikely to impact trading as data due at close of market hours. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)