* The BSE index gains 0.1 percent while the NSE index is up 0.01 percent. * Market is expected to remain volatile until U.S. lawmakers reach a deal on tax-hike threshold and spending cuts, a positive outcome could drive shares in the near term. * Reliance Industries Ltd up 0.8 percent extending its Friday's gains on value buying. * Wipro Ltd shares gain 1.3 percent after the company said the shareholders have approved its demerger plan after a meeting on Friday.