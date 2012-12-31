* Indian overnight cash rates rise to a five-and-a-half month high as banks typically desist from lending in quarter-end and as the new reporting fortnight begins. * The interbank one-day call rate is at 8.20/8.25 percent, versus Friday close of 7.90/7.95 percent. It rose to 8.25 percent in the session, last seen on July 13. * "Bankers' front-end covering in the first week of the reporting fortnight, along with higher government surplus maintained in RBI, close to 900 billion rupees, has led to the spike," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income analyst at AK Capital. * Total volume in the call money market is at 96.79 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.19 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 76.14 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.18 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)