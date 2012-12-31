* USD/INR continues to trade marginally higher at 54.78/79 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7660 as mild dollar demand from oil refiners at month-end gets offset by dollar sales by exporters. * The pair has been wedged in a narrow 54.75 to 54.81 band so far in the session. * Trading is also dull on the last day of 2012 as most Asian and western European markets are either closed or will be closing early for the day. * Traders to await resolution of the U.S. fiscal cliff for near-term direction while domestically the September quarter current account deficit data due at 1130 GMT will be watched. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)