* India's one-year OIS rate down 2 basis points (bp) at 7.60 percent while the five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.13 percent. * Traders say government's plan to borrow around 160 billion rupees net via treasury bills in the Jan-March quarter reduces chances of more borrowing via bonds which would avoid putting any added pressure on liquidity conditions. * The government will sell 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.5 billion) of treasury bills between January and March. * Some traders say hopes of rate cuts in the new year also keeping sentiment for bonds positive and prompting receiving in 1-year OIS )overnight indexed swap) rates. * Traders however expect OIS rates to remain in a tight range on the last day of 2012. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)