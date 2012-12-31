* USD/INR edges down to 54.65/66 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 due to dollar selling by custodian banks, traders say. * Despite stocks being down 0.15 percent, custodian banks have been selling dollars since early trade, three dealers say, suggesting domestic funds are likely on the sell-side on the last day of 2012. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.55 to 55.90 range during the session, they add. * Dealers say intermittent dollar demand from oil firms, however, keeping a check on a sharper fall in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)