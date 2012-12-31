* Acronyms in fiscal and economic reforms: GAAR, GST, STT * Disinvestment and IPOs: BSE listing could be key * FIIs vs DIIs: As FII positions become overweight, lack of DII buying would spell trouble * Valuations and earnings: Not far from historic averages of 15-16 times; earnings to grow 9-10 percent * Cyclicals to overtake defensives and interest rate-sensitives? Watch global economy, domestic consumer (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)