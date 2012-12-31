* Bull-steepening potential on RBI rate cuts * Call rates to stay above repo rate, OIS inverted in continued liquidity squeeze * With CRR at near historic lows, OMOs may remain liquidity tool * Fiscal, economic reforms may be undone by populist 2013/14 budget * Bond market reforms: withholding taxes, FII limits will be key (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)