CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bull-steepening potential on RBI rate cuts * Call rates to stay above repo rate, OIS inverted in continued liquidity squeeze * With CRR at near historic lows, OMOs may remain liquidity tool * Fiscal, economic reforms may be undone by populist 2013/14 budget * Bond market reforms: withholding taxes, FII limits will be key (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN and AADHAR HF Primary CP deals) Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------