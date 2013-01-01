* USD/INR is expected to fall versus its previous close 54.99/55.00 after the U.S. lawmakers reached a deal to avert a "fiscal cliff". * The White House and congressional lawmakers have reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" that would delay harsh spending cuts by two months, Obama administration officials said on Monday. * However, data around market close on Monday showing a sharp surge in the country's current account deficit would limit any major fall in the dollar, holding the pair in a 54.50 to 55.00 range during the session, traders say. * Volume is also expected to be relatively thin as most world markets are closed on account of the New Year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)