* Indian overnight cash rates end at 8.90/9.00 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Rates had risen as high as 9.40 percent during trade, according to Reuters data, their highest since Apr. 30. * Banks desist lending to others at quarter-endings to show higher balances on their own books, leading to a spike in cash rates. * However, the weighted average rate in the call money market stands at 8.42 percent, suggesting the deals at higher levels are stray deals and do not reflect the actual market levels. * Traders say higher government cash balances with the RBI also suggest lack of government spending which is a key reason for the liquidity squeeze in the system. * Cash rates, however, are seen returning to their recent range of 8.00 to 8.25 percent on Tuesday, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)