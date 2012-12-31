Dec 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL TRUST RELAY CNTR 30/12 30/12 02/01 nil 3,024 nil COMP 2) ASIAN GRACE SAHI CHICK PEAS 22/12 22/12 02/01 nil 10,014 nil 8,686 3) BINGO M.DINSHAW CALC.CHIPS 28/12 28/12 03/01 nil 3,119 nil 5,081 4) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 30/12 30/12 01/01 nil 768 nil 1,889 5) IZUMO NYK STEEL 29/12 29/12 01/01 nil 749 nil 1,546 6) SEMUA PERDANA JMB CR/PALM OIL 29/12 29/12 01/01 nil 7,800 nil 4,200 7) FENGHAI JMB CR/PALM OIL 31/12 31/12 02/01 nil TOCOM nil 15,000 8) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 25/12 25/12 03/01 6,671 nil nil 869 9) NAFISA CAF CEMENT BGS 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil TOCOM nil 1,780 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Long Bright Interocean Chick Peas nil 24,688 nil 26/12 --- 2) Stove Marco Chick Peas nil 14,723 nil 26/12 --- 3) Delhi Steamship Vehicles 600 nil nil 28/12 --- 4) Alpine Parekh Steel Cargo nil 18,672 nil 29/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chang Hang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 30,750 nil 01/01 2) Densa Jaguar Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 10,000 nil nil 01/01 3) Colchester Mitsutor Steel Coils 13,500 nil nil 02/01 4) Heilan Parekh Steel Cargo nil 19,319 nil 02/01 5) Montecristo Wilhelmsen Steel pipes 18,000 nil nil 02/01 6) Sam Panther Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 05/01 7) Zhong Xiang MNK Steel Cargo nil 13,181 nil 05/01 8) Prosperous GAC Chick Peas nil 30,000 nil 05/01 9) Gourniati Shaan Chick Peas nil 26,000 nil 06/01 10) Liberty Cargoways Static Cargo nil 1,239 nil 06/01 11) Arundel Samsara Steel Cargo nil 22,168 nil 08/01 12) San Marino Parekh HR/CR Coils nil 23,540 nil 10/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL