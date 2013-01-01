* Traders expect Indian shares to edge higher in early trade after Wall Street rallied on Monday and global equities finished their best year in the last three as U.S. lawmakers closed in on a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the world economy in 2013. * U.S. President Barack Obama said Congress was close to an agreement that would start chipping away at the deficit without raising middle-class taxes. * Traders say potential rate cut by RBI in January and FII flows would be key for near term direction. * Fiscal and economic reforms, disinvestment and IPOs expected to remain top themes in 2013 for Indian shares. * Also on watch, India's current account deficit widened to a record high of 5.4 percent of GDP in the September quarter as export growth slowed more sharply than imports, with a similar gap expected in the December quarter likely to prolong weakness in the rupee. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)