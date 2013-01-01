* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open lower on the back of the central bank's announcement to purchase up to 80 billion rupees of bonds in the open market on Jan. 4. * The RBI's decision to also post-pone the federal bond sale scheduled for this week to the week of Jan. 22 is expected to boost prices. * The 10-year bond is expected to open around 8.00-8.02 percent versus its previous close of 8.05 percent. The bond is seen moving in a 7.98 to 8.04 percent range, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)