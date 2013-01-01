* The BSE index gains 0.72 percent while the NSE index is up 0.7 percent. * Traders say gains track optimism after Wall Street rallied on Monday as U.S. lawmakers closed in on a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the world economy in 2013. * U.S. President Barack Obama said Congress was close to an agreement that would start chipping away at the deficit without raising middle-class taxes. * Private banks such as ICICI Bank gains 1 percent, while HDFC Bank is up 0.8 percent on hopes of rate cut by RBI by January end. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)