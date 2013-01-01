* Option traders see a probability of India's 50-stock index or Nifty, which is up 0.7 percent at 5,949 points, inching closer to 6,200 levels in the January derivative series which ends on January 31. * Nifty January 6,200 call added positions worth $101 million on Monday alongside an increase in NSE's volatility index or India VIX, signifying buying action, UBS said in a note. * 6,200 January call is 1 million shares away from commanding the highest open interest among Nifty calls, compared to 6,000 call, which holds 5.5 million shares in outstanding positions, as of December 31, as per NSE data. * Positions in put options on Nifty imply support at 5,800 level, traders added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)